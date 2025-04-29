Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14, is the biggest find of IPL 2025. The young lad from Bihar became the second fastest cricketer to hit a century after Chris Gayle. The Gujarat Titans (GT) players hit a thundering 100 in just 38 balls in the match against Rajasthan Royals last night. With 7 fours and 11 sixes, Suryavanshi became the youngest and fastest cricketer in T20 cricket to hit a century.

With this knock, Vaibhav has announced that he has arrived in the world of cricket! However, his journey to success wasn't as fast as his hold on the glory. But, a lot of the credit behind his success goes to his parents too who sacrificed a lot to make their son reach this stage. Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv, reportedly wanted to be a cricketer but couldn't due to financial strains.

Pursuing father's dreams

However, when his son was born, he and his wife left no stones unturned in making sure that he gets the best of coaching and utilises his potential to the fullest. "Vaibhav and his father had long ago made up their minds that the kid will play cricket. The father wanted to play cricket, but he couldn't. So, he tried to live his dream through his son," Vaibhav's coach Manish Ojha told Cricketnext.

The hardwork

The coach revealed that Vaibhav started training with him when he was just nine. Ojha revealed that the young boy used to cross a distance of over 100 km every day from Samastipur to Patna to reach the coaching centre.

"The distance from his native Samastipur to Patna is around 100 km, and he used to come to my coaching center every alternate day. Vaibhav used to start training around 7:30 am and continued till the evening, before travelling back home. He has followed this schedule for over four years," Ojha shared.

The coach further said that Vaibhav went on to get fame in Bihar, but his father never allowed him to get distracted. His mother used to wake up at 4 am to prepare food for the father-son so they could eat and practice all day. At one point, when money became a hindrance, Vaibhav's father even sold his farmland to ensure his son follows his passion.

And now, all those years of hardwork and sacrifices seem to have paid off as Vaibhav has become the youngest centurion of the country.