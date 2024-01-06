, social media sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is garnering headlines for numerous issues with actors. Recently, Shruti Haasan slammed Orry for calling her 'rude' at an interview and refuted claims made by Orry that Shruti's BF Santanu Harazika is her husband. A week later Shruti Haasan, Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat wherein he showed a middle finger to Palak Tiwari and refused to accept Palak's apology. After which, during a Reddit AMA, Orry clarified his stance and said 'Why isn't anyone asking Palak?' what has happened?

And now, Orry has reacted strongly to actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's claims.

Orry vs Suchitra

Suchitra on her X account penned a long note about the 'vulgar culture' of showing flamboyant extravagance. An excerpt from her post read: "To flaunt other people's labels that reek of a price tag, to do it because it's a status symbol and it's what the other rich do, in my view reeks of insecurity and a lack of individuality. Cowardice. Why did I remember this today? Because I got in touch with my ex-personal trainer again- a lady who took loans to buy designer bags so she didn't feel inferior to her celebrity clientele."

She added, "What nonsense. I don't want him to get into this #orry culture - it's dangerous. He has to do something on his own. He has to realize that just posting photos with celebrities doesn't make him one."

Orry retaliated to Suchitra krishnamoorti's 'Orry' culture remark

Orry took to his Instagram Stories on Friday morning and later deleted it. Orry wrote: "Who is this woman!?!? And what even is Orry culture!!??? What is going on!!?? And why does she keep talking about me!!!? I am so confused rn. ( right now). I have never met her," Orry said. He further added, "And why is something someone's friends saying making headlines?!?? These are the questions that haunt me and keep me awake at night!!!"

Orry has a huge fandom, he is friends with Starkids and is often seen partying with them. Videos of Orry's interview keep going viral from time to time.

Orry's I am a liver statement goes viral

In an interview, Orry was asked, 'What does he do for a living?' To which he responded, " You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Orry explained why he calls himself a 'liver' and said that he discovered it after a conversation with Shanaya Kapoor. Orry said that once when he called Shanaya, she cut the call and when he texted her to pick up the call, Shanaya explained to him that she was between a shoot. However, when he told her that he was also working, Shanaya said, "Orry, I'm watching your Insta stories. You aren't working, you are living." Orry said, "And that's what I realised... Yes, she is on set, she is acting, she's an actor. I am living, I am a liver and that's when this ahaa moment happened."

He said, "I don't need to call the paps if I'm at a restaurant, or if I'm pulling up. But I'm not going to lie. Have I called them before? Of course, I have. Also, whether you call them or not, at some point you're going to get clicked, so I don't see any shame at all in calling them. I'm very open about that. So, yes, I do want to get pictured. So, there's no shame in it, but at the same time, 99% of the time, I haven't called them."

All you need to know about star Kids bestie Orry

Orhan Awatramani, the enigmatic social media personality, has made frequent appearances on social media, mingling with some of the biggest celebrities in the industry, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

He shares pictures from the different parties he attends and is also known for his fashion sense. Recently, he was also seen as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17.