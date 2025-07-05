A shocking incident has deeply saddened the industry. In unforeseen circumstances, popular Punjabi actress Tania's father, Dr. Aniljeet Singh Kamboj, was shot inside his clinic in Kot Ise Khan, Punjab's Moga district, on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, two unidentified men entered Harbans Nursing Home, located just 100 metres from the local police station, posing as patients. After being examined by Dr. Kamboj, the assailants opened fire, shooting him twice in the back. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Moga, where he remains on a ventilator in critical condition.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi confirmed the incident and said, "Dr Kamboj sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and arm. He is hospitalised, and doctors have described his condition as stable. We are working to determine the motive behind the attack," SSP Gandhi said.

Cause of the incident

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Dr Kamboj had received extortion threats nearly two years ago, following which he was provided police protection. However, the security detail was later withdrawn when no further threats were reported.

Despite the proximity of the clinic to the police station, the assailants managed to flee the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Multiple police teams have been formed to probe the case.

As news of the shooting spread, actress Tania issued an emotional appeal on Instagram, urging the media and public to respect her family's privacy during this distressing time. Her statement read, "On behalf of Tania and her family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them the space they need to process this. We urge everyone to be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support."

