Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has been on an indefinite hunger strike for almost eight days, demanding stringent anti-rape laws in India. As the entire nation was left in despair after the gang rape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Maliwal decided to take matters into her own hands and has been fasting since April 13.

The DCW chief has sought death penalty for child rapists and said that she will not stop her hunger strike until her demands are met. "If PM Modi could implement demonetization in a single night, then he could ensure a system for women's safety," Maliwal said on the third day of her hunger strike.

Maliwal's demands may soon bear fruit as the Centre on Friday started the process to ensure death penalty for convicts of child rape cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Indefinite Hunger Strike Day 8 https://t.co/XQ8PWFktDA — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 20, 2018

