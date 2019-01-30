Suman Kumari Bodani has made history by becoming the first Hindu woman to become a civil judge in Pakistan. She stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

Suman, who is a graduate of Szabist University in Karachi, aims to help the poor and provide free legal assistance to them.

Becoming an advocate has been a childhood dream for Suman. "This field is highly respectable and full of honour, where everyone can come to get justice," Suman told Samaa TV.

She first began her legal career with Pakistani Advocate Rasheed A Razvi's firm.

Suman said that she was honoured with the appointment and felt happy that she could be an example for multiple families where girls aren't allowed to pursue higher studies.

She went on to say, "My father and my family supported me a lot, as in our community it is not easy for women to enter such fields."

Daily Pakistan reports that Suman will serve as a judge in her native district Qambar-Shahdadkot in Sindh.

Pawan Kumar Bodan, Suman's father said that he couldn't be prouder of his daughter. He said, "Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty."

Another Hindu advocate who became a judge and also served as chief justice in Pakistan is Justice Rana Bhagwandas. Between 2005 and 2007, he served as the acting chief justice for the country.

Non-Muslims have been breaking stereotypes in Pakistan over the past year. For example, Mahesh Kumar Malani was the first non-Muslim to be elected to Pakistan's National Assembly while Krishna Kumari, a Thari woman was elected in Pakistan's senate elections.

Hindus constitute two per cent of Pakistan's population and Hinduism is currently the second largest religion in the country.