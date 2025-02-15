Style actor Sahil Khan got married to his ladylove at Burj Khalifa. Sahil married Milena Alexandra at Burj Khalifa in Dubai and shared pictures of the wedding. The duo opted for a Christian wedding where Milena wore a beautiful white gown and Sahil wore white shirt and black pant. "Just got married with my baby (red heart and ring emojis)," he wrote while sharing the picture.

Sahil's wedding post

In another post, Khan shared a picture with the model and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day (heart with arrow and ring emojis)." Prior to this, Khan had also given his fans and followers a sneak peek into the wedding decoration and also showed the cake and dinner table.

"Finally Got Married Thanks For The Wishes Happy Valentines Day To All The Lovers May All Of You Find Love Happiness & Success in This Life... OneLife. #mashallah. Location World's Tallest Building #burjkhalifa," he further wrote in his post.

Sahil's two marriages

This is Sahil's second marriage. He was earlier married to Norwegian model and actress, Negar Khan. The two parted ways within one year of marriage. Khan had taken to social media back in 2024 to announce that he and Milena had gotten married in Russia but would host a proper and lavish wedding soon.

Milena converted to Islam

It was in January this year that Sahil Khan announced how Milena had converted to Islam to marry him. "Very Proud to Announce That My Wife Milena Alexandra Has Chosen To Embrace Islam Alhamdulillah For This Beautiful Journey! May Allah Forgive Us & Accept Our Prayers #ameen #allah #dubai." His post was met with a lot of backlash however, the two remained unfazed by the criticism.

Sahil gushes over Milena

"Milena's age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It's a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now," he had told HT in an interview.

"She is very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature," Sahil had added.

About Milena

Sahil and Milena had been in a relationship for a couple of years now. Milena has just finished her studies and hails from Europe. The two have been in a relationship for over two years. And Milena is said to have finished her college while being in a romantic relationship with Khan.