Sheel Vardhan Singh will be the next Director-General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), an official notification said here on Tuesday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Sheel Vardhan Singh, Special Director in IB, to the post of DG, CISG, in level 17 of pay metrics from the date of joining the post up to 31.08.2023 that is date of his superannuation or till further order, whichever is earlier," the notification issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read.

Who is Sheel Vardhan Singh?

A Bihar cadre IPS officer of 1986 batch, Singh was working as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

National Security Guard (NSG) DG M.A. Ganapathi was holding additional charge of the CISF as of now. The post of DG fell vacant after former DG Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2021.

The Central Industrial Security Force came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions. The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organisation with a present strength of 1,63,590 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 352 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. The force also has its own fire wing which provides services to 104 of the above establishments.

The CISF security umbrella includes India's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc.

Post the Mumbai terror attacks of November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments also. The CISF also provides security consultancy services to private entities.

(With inputs from IANS)