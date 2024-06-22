'Who is she? Is she beautiful?':Annu Kapoor on Kangana Ranaut getting slapped by CISF officer at airport

Days after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut won Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency from BJP, she flew to Delhi to attend a meeting in parliament. On her way to Delhi, the actor was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.

Kangana was taken aback when the CISF personnel slapped her. The actor took to social media and shared a video statement sharing the incident.

Kangana on slap gate incident

She said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protests but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?"

Why did CISF personnel lap Kangana Ranaut?

As per the CISF constable, she was hurt because of Ranaut's statement, as her mother participated in the protests by farmers.

The CISF constable can be heard yelling in Hindi, "Isne byan diya tha na 100-100 Rs ke liye baith ti hai waha pe, meri maa baithi thi (She had stated that people sit there for 100 rupees, my mother was sitting there").

Several actors have condemned the slap gate incident that happened to Kangana Ranaut at the airport.

Recently, it was Annu Kapoor who reacted to Kangana's slap gate incident.

On Friday, Annu Kapoor held a press conference where he spoke about his film Hamare Baarah which was released on Friday.

During a media interaction, the veteran actor was asked about the security personnel who slapped actress and MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

Annu said the actress-turned-politician should take legal action against the security personnel.

In the video, a media person can be heard asking, "What do you have to say about Kangana's slap incident?" To this, the actor says, "Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?)"

A media person pointed out that the actor is now a newly elected MP from Mandi, to which Annu said, "Oho woh bhi ho gayi! Abhi toh bahut shaktishaali ho gayi hain. (Oh, she has become that too. She is powerful now)."

"Ek sundar hai toh hume waese hi unse jalan horahi hai kyuki hum toh bohut bhadde...aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bolrahe hai kisi officer nein unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely," he added. [She is beautiful and I am very ugly looking, if someone has slapped her then she has the right to take action).

Kangana has reacted to the same. She took to her social media handle and wrote:

Several Bollywood celebrities who've had long feuds with Kangana, including her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan among others liked the post shared by journalist Fayez D'Souza.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also came out in support of her. Karan Johar also said that he doesn't support any kind of violence be it verbal or physical.

About Annu Kapoor's film

Annu Kapoor's Hamare Baarah, directed and produced by Ravi S Gupta, was in the headlines for allegedly targeting a particular religion. The film's release was also put on hold. However, on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted permission to release the film.

The makers of the movie were also fined Rs 5 lakh for releasing a trailer featuring uncertified scenes. The film, which was initially scheduled to release on July 7, was finally released on June 21.