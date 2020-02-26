Even though the deadly coronavirus outbreak is being tackled with all efforts, the death toll has risen over 2,700 globally. The outbreak has also landed a serious blow to major tech companies that have their manufacturing plants set up in China. Amid this catastrophe, Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer, is taking the help of scientist Zhong Nanshan to combat the deadly outbreak.

As Foxconn has resumed production in China, Nanshan has been asked to help the company in dealing with the epidemic. The company announced on WeChat, "Zhong Nanshan and his team will provide ... free consulting and guidance on coronavirus prevention and safe resumption of production."

Who is Zhong Nanshan aka 'SARS Hero'?

If you're wondering who Nanshan is, he is popularly acknowledged as the "SARS Hero." It was Nanshan who first discovered the SARS coronavirus in 2003. Currently, Nanshan is working on the present coronavirus condition and he is also appointed as the head of the National Health Commission in China.

As Foxconn resumes operations in its manufacturing plants, Nanshan along with his team will guide workers on prevention against Covid-19.

Covid-19 impact

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Foxconn had to shut down its manufacturing plants, but now the company has decided to resume operations. Additionally, the company is also offering incentives to its employees who are risking their lives to partake in the resumption of operations.

According to DigiTimes, Foxconn is helping its employees with free transport, accommodation, and meals. The company was alleged to have increased the pay to its employees from CNY 3,000 (Rs 30,000 approx) to CNY 7,000 (Rs 71,000 approx). When Foxconn was asked about these claims, the company simply denied it.

At the same time, Apple also stated that "Worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated."

Foxconn is the biggest iPhone manufacturer that has several plants across multiple countries, including India. The biggest plant, however, is based out in China. Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone in March and these efforts could be in response to fulfilling the promise.

Apple has also re-opened over half of its stores in mainland China, however, many of them are currently operating under a curfew.