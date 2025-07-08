Who Is Sara Arjun? India's richest child actor goes bold, kisses Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

The teaser for Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh's upcoming espionage thriller, was unveiled on Sunday to mark the actor's 40th birthday. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Ranveer will be seen romancing 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun.

In the teaser, Sara makes a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance. Despite the brief glimpse, the teaser hints at a potential new on-screen romantic pairing with Ranveer and Sara—one that could create quite a buzz on the big screen.

However, the casting drew criticism online. Netizens slammed the filmmakers for pairing Ranveer with an actor 20 years his junior, calling it yet another example of Bollywood's problematic age-gap casting.

Who is Sara Arjun?

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for films like Secret Superstar, Thalaivii, Love Hostel, and Black Friday. Before entering films, Sara featured in several commercials, including one for McDonald's.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with 404, and the same year appeared in the Tamil hit Deiva Thirumagal, playing the lead role of a six-year-old whose father, portrayed by Vikram, is mentally challenged. Director AL Vijay cast her again in Saivam (2014), and she reprised her role in its Telugu remake, Dagudumootha Dandakor (2015).

In 2013, she played Emraan Hashmi's sister in Ek Thi Daayan, followed by a small role in Salman Khan's Jai Ho (2014). In 2019, she portrayed the younger version of Sonam Kapoor's character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Sara gained wider recognition playing young Nandini, the character immortalised by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in Mani Ratnam's period epic Ponniyin Selvan (2022–23). By 2023, she was reportedly the highest-paid child actor in India, with earnings touching Rs 10 crore.

She also starred in the 2024 teen musical drama Magic, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Malayalam hit Ann Maria Kalippilaanu (2016), and Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

About Dhurandhar

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is billed as one of 2025's biggest action spectacles. The teaser, set to a gripping soundtrack by Shashwat, features vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a powerful collaboration with genre-bending artist Humankind.