The world over the weekend witnessed the grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From the B-town celebs to global dignitaries, industrialist Microsoft's CEO Billionaire Bill Gates and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg attended the festivities. The guests were in sync with the theme and it was a visual delight to witness Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates in Indian traditional wear.

On day 2, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala the family hosted a walk on the wild side at the Vantara Rescue Centre. For this, the guests were requested to dress in jungle fever. During the visit, Anant was hosting the guests during the jungle safari at the Vantara Centre in Jamnagar.

Mark Zuckerberg was awestruck with Anant Ambani's luxury watch worth Rs 15 crores

Amid several inside videos and pictures of the celebrations that have surfaced on the internet, one of the videos shows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan inquiring about Anant's "Richard Mille" watch.

During an interaction, Anant's luxury watch captured the eyes of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. The couple were fascinated with Anant's exquisite timepiece.

In the video, Anant was asking Mark how much time he ahs so he could give a tour of the jungle. Mark saw Anant's watch and said that his watch was fantastic.

The conversation is as follows:

"Your watch is fantastic. That is so cool. Wow," Priscilla was heard saying in the video.

"Yeah, I told him that already," Mark Zuckerberg was quick to add.

"Who makes that', Anant said, "Richard Mille".

"You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool," Mark Zuckerberg added.

"I might want that," Priscilla added.

Netizens were quick to storm social media and praised Anant for his incredible love for watches

A user mentioned, "Money can buy happiness.."

Another wrote, "Who said money can't buy happiness.."

Unveiling Anant Ambani's Exquisite Timepiece

Anant Ambani is wearing a Richard Mille watch, which is a Swiss watchmaking brand. The watch's price is estimated to be over 15 crore.

Mark Zuckerberg & his wife Priscilla were surprised to see Anant Ambani's watch. #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/GxLZGRiFH1 — Chetan (@Chetan_9191) March 4, 2024

Anant and Radhika will take nuptial vows in July. The last few days have left people wondering if the pre-wedding bash has been such extravagant how huge the wedding will be.