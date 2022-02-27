Kuldeep Handoo coach of Sadia Tariq could not control his emotion while talking about the success of Sadia who won the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Coach of India's national Wushu team, Handoo is also the coach of Sadia Tariq.

"It is really a proud moment for the nation in general and people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular", Handoo told International Bussiness Times. "The whole nation is proud of Sadia Tariq", he said and added that it was the result of her hard work that she won the Gold Medal. "Since the beginning of the tournament, we were confident that she will create history", Handoo said and added that the next target of Sadia is Youth Asian Games.

Kuldeep Handoo, the proud son of the soil, was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award for the year 2020. The 45-year-old Srinagar-born became the first Dronacharya awardee from J&K.

Sadia Tariq of Srinagar secured gold in the just-concluded Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which was part of the exposure events to the Indian Wushu team preparing for the Asians. Suffixed with the title of Golden Girl of Kashmir, Sadia won gold beating the Russian opponent in the finals.

Sadia is a two times gold medalist in the Junior National Wushu Championship. As per the reports, Sadia outplayed a local favourite at the event, which is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Both the Junior and Senior India team is participating in the championship.

Earlier in the day, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore took to social media and laud the gold-winning effort from Sadia. Sadia is the daughter of a journalist from Srinagar, Tariq Lone.

Sadia Tariq studies in the 10th class, Sadia is a two-time Indian national champion. She has won accolades and bouquets from sporting fans from across the country for her achievements. Sadia along with her national coach Kuldeep Handoo, who also hails from Kashmir, got kudos from the Wushu lovers of India for their feat in Russia.

Prime Minister congratulates Sadia

Prime Minister Narender Modi and other leaders of the c "Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours", Prime Minister, Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq from Srinagar on winning Gold in Moscow Wushu Stars championship. She showed great discipline, dedication, talent & mental strength and has done India proud. She is an inspiration for budding sportspersons from UT. I wish Sadia more success in the future", Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha tweeted.

