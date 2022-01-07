Fulfilling long pending demands of the sportspersons, the Jammu and Kashmir Government led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha framed rules for the recruitment of the outstanding players on gazetted and non-gazetted posts in government departments.

After farming the rules, the outstanding players of J&K will now apply for the posts of sports, which have been lying vacant since 2014. An order in this regard was issued by the General Administrative Department of the J&K Government on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Governor, in the exercise of the powers conferred to him under Article 309 of the Constitution of India, has announced the implementation of rules called "the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment of Outstanding Sports Persons Rules, 2022".

Gazetted, non-gazetted posts for outstanding players

According to the order, a sportsperson who has represented India in any international games, such as Olympics, Paralympics, World Cup, Asian Games, Commonwealth, and International Cricket matches would be eligible for the government posts. The discipline of the games is not going to matter unless the sport was internationally played and the sportsperson had played the game once every four years.

As per the order, 44 games would make a sportsperson eligible for a government job in J&K. The priority would be given to the Olympian candidates, however, national-level sportspersons would also be considered.

However, any outstanding sportsperson, if found guilty of any such sports-related misconduct or misdemeanor at any time after the appointment, his or her service shall be terminated, reads the order.

Incentives also announced for outstanding sportspersons

The order, however, has also explained other norms like incentives to outstanding sportspersons, grant of advance increment, allocation of posts, determination of sports merit, provided that where a candidate has obtained medals at international as well as National Level or participation at International Competitions, he/she shall be given weightage at both the levels, interpretation and repeal and saving in threadbare.

J&K to take sports to the last man

Stating that now sportspersons do not have to run pillar to post, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Friday said that the administration will be taking sports to the last man in every part across the Union Territory.

"We want to boost sports and take it to the grassroots level so that it reaches to the last man standing," Farooq Khan here media persons at a press conference a day after Jammu and Kashmir Government rolled out a recruitment scheme in gazetted and non-gazetted categories for outstanding sportspersons.

Khan, who is also in-charge of Youth Services and Sports, said, "now onwards, the deserving sportspersons do not have to knock on every door for their rights".