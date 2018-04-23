Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead in Kandivali, a Mumbai suburb, Sunday, April 22, night. He was reportedly shot from a close range by two bike-borne assailants and an investigation into the killing is under way.

The incident took place around 8 pm when Sawant was in Gokul Nagar area. Someone is said to have called out to him from behind and the Shiv Sena leader was shot when he turned around to respond.

Shiv Sena leader, Sachin Sawant shot dead by miscreants in Mumbai. DCP Vikram Deshmane says, 'As of now we do not know how many people were involved in this. We are investigating the matter. We will look into all aspects of the case.' #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nMsTstu65u — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

While the exact reason of the reported murder isn't known yet, party workers believe that it could have been the result of a property dispute, reported the Times of India. He was then rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital with wounds on his chest, but was declared brought dead.

About four to six rounds are suspected to have been fired at Sawant, but the police is yet to confirm these details. The police are also said to be examining the CCTV footage from the area.

"We (are waiting for an) autopsy. He was brought dead to the hospital," a doctor told the daily.

Who is Sachin Sawant?

The 46-year-old was the deputy shakha pramukh (branch head) of Shiv Sena and was supposed to be promoted as the branch head soon. Sawant reportedly faced a similar attack in 2009 but had survived at the time. While a case was registered then, the assailants are yet to be identified and arrested.

"The police haven't been able to trace the assailants even after all these years," TOI quoted another Shiv Sena leader Vishnu Sawant as saying.

Meanwhile, this is the third such murder of Shiv Sena party members in April. Two Shiv Sena leaders, Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Thube, were shot dead by two men on a bike in the Kedgaon area in Ahmednagar district April 7.

The killing came after the civic bypoll during which Shiv Sena received massive support and party members believed that other parties had been planning these murders.

"Leaders of some other parties have planned these murders due to the widespread support the Sena received in the Kedgaon bypoll," Dilip Satpute, the party's Ahmednagar unit chief told PTI.