US-based global retail chain Walmart Inc has acquired a 77 percent stake for USD 16 billion in Indian online retail giant Flipkart, thus paving the way for the world's largest e-commerce deal ever struck. But how did Flipkart begin?

It all started when two twenty-something engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi decided to set foot in the e-commerce sector. When Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (unrelated), two former employees of Amazon, invested four lakh in a start-up venture in 2007, little did they know that it would revolutionize online shopping in India.

And now, a decade later, the country's largest acquisition of an e-commerce company happened Wednesday, May 9 resulting in Sachin, the longest-serving CEO and co-founder of Flipkart, parting ways with his company.

Here's all you need to know about Sachin Bansal: