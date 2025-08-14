Congratulations are in order for Arjun Tendulkar, who got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, in a private ceremony. The engagement ceremony was attended by close friends and family from both sides. A report in Hello magazine confirmed their engagement and shared that the lovebirds are now engaged and there will be wedding bells soon.

Both Tendulkar and the Ghai family are yet to release an official statement on the same.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya comes from one of Mumbai's most prominent business families. The Ghai family is renowned in the hospitality and food sector and owns the luxury InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, a popular ice cream brand.

Meanwhile, Saaniya, who graduated from the London School of Economics, works as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, based in Mumbai. She also has a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Saaniya also shares a close bond with Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. Her Instagram account does have multiple selfies alongside Saaniya, and reportedly, the two also attended some IPL matches together in recent seasons.

Saaniya's grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Gha, is the chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd.

Who is Ravi Ghai?

Ravi Ghai is the non-executive chairman of the Graviss Group. The Ghai family is the owner of the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive and the popular dessert brand Brooklyn Creamery. The family has strong ties to the hospitality and food industries.

He graduated from Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration. After this, Ghai took over his father Iqbal Krishan Ghai's business in 1967.

Ghai launched Kwality Ice Cream

Later, Ghai launched Kwality Ice Cream and Natraj Hotel (which is now known as InterContinental) and introduced the Baskin-Robbins franchise in the SAARC region.

According to reports, he holds positions in other entities, including Kwality Read Estates Pvt Ltd and Perfect Livestock LLP.

According to Bhaskar, Gravis Food Solutions Pvt Ltd (parent company) reported a revenue of Rs 624 crore in FY 2023-24, a gain of 20 percent over the previous year. The company has an authorised capital of Rs 2.23 crore and a paid-up capital of Rs 90,100. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was valued at $18.43 billion as of August 2025.

Over the decades, the family has expanded its business footprint beyond India, establishing a presence in the Middle East and other global markets.

Under Ravi Ghai's leadership, Graviss Hospitality has continued to evolve, investing in both luxury hospitality and innovative food ventures.

Family dispute

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ghai accused his son, Gaurav Ghai, and other family members of forging his signature, committing fraud, and taking control of the company while ending his monthly allowances during his cancer treatment. He even went to file a complaint at Mumbai's Marine Drive Police Station. However, the police said that the family dispute was of a civil nature and declined to register a criminal FIR in the matter.

About Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is the son of former India captain and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. He has played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Arjun, 25, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who represents Goa in domestic cricket and has also featured for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He began his domestic career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, making his debut in a T20 match against Haryana. Before that, he represented Mumbai at the junior level and earned a place in the India U19 squad. In the 2022/23 season, he moved to Goa, where he made his first-class and List A debuts.

In red-ball cricket, Arjun has featured in 17 matches, scoring 532 runs—including one century and two fifties—and taking 37 wickets, which includes one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls. In List A cricket for Goa, he played 17 matches, amassing 76 runs in nine innings. In the IPL, he represented the Mumbai Indians in five matches, bowling 73 deliveries and claiming three wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 1/9. He has maintained an economy rate of 9.36 and a strike rate of 24.3. With the bat, his opportunities have been limited, scoring 13 runs off nine balls at a strike rate of 144.44, with a top score of 13.