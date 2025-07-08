Influencer Rajshree More, a former close friend of Rakhi Sawant, has shared a shocking incident on social media. In a video posted late Sunday night, she alleged that she was involved in a car accident in Mumbai's Andheri area, claiming her vehicle was hit by Rahil Javed Shaikh, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, who she says was driving under the influence.

According to Rajshree, the accused was intoxicated and semi-naked at the time of the incident. She shared footage on Instagram where Rahil is seen in an aggressive and abusive state. In the video, he can be heard saying, "My father is the state vice president of MNS." He is also seen threatening Rajshree and misbehaving with the police, stating in Marathi, "Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens."

Rajshree later posted an image of the FIR filed against Rahil and alleged that MNS workers and supporters are targeting her for her recent remarks about the Marathi language issue. She claimed she felt threatened and called for strict action against the accused.

Police have booked Rahil Shaikh

Javed Shaikh was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging the modesty of a woman and other offences, as well as drunken driving and other violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. He was allowed to go after being served a notice, while his car had been seized, said an officer.

Controversy behind clash

Amid the ongoing Marathi and Hindi speaking debate and linguistic tension in Maharashtra, Rajshree had previously posted controversial remarks about the local Marwari community. In the video, she questioned the imposition of the Marathi language, suggesting that instead of enforcing language rules, locals should be encouraged to work harder. She further claimed that if migrants were to leave the city, the condition of the local Marathi population would deteriorate.

Her comments drew strong criticism, and MNS workers from Versova filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station. Following the uproar, Rajshree issued a public apology and deleted the video.

Who is Rajshree More?

Rajshree More is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who runs a nail art studio in Mumbai's Lokhandwala. She gained fame by appearing in Rakhi Sawant's videos.