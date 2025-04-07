After playing the iconic role of ACP Pradyuman in CID for over two decades, Shivaji Satam's character is set to die in a bomb blast. The promo revealing the shocking twist has been shared on social media. In the upcoming episodes, actor Parth Samthaan will take over as the new ACP, portraying the character of ACP Ayushmann.

However, netizens seem divided over Parth's entry into the show. While a section of fans expressed excitement and curiosity about his role, many others were disappointed by the makers' decision to kill off ACP Pradyuman, a character they call "irreplaceable."

A user wrote, "Like seriously, why would he be the ACP when senior officers like Abhijeet and Daya are there?"

Another mentioned, "Why can't they just promote Abhijeet? This guy made Ekta's KZK 2 bomb, no one remembers the show and Sony TV thinks he can revive TRPs for CID? Shivaji Ji is CID, and CID is Shivaji Ji. We want SIVAJI SIR back."

"Wasn't expected such downfall as far as officers in CID is concerned," tweeted another person.

Parth on essaying ACP Ayushmann

Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan on ABP, Parth spoke at length about his character and clearly stated that his role is distinctly different from the former ACP Pradyuman.

Parth added, "When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud. It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense. I never thought I would be part of such a collaboration. This is a cross-collaboration for me...I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."

Talking about his character, Parth revealed that he will be investigating the mysterious death of ACP Pradyuman while simultaneously solving other cases. He added that all the existing characters in the show are potential suspects in the ACP's murder. Parth stated that his character is "not similar to the former ACP" in any way.

Parth is a model-turned-actor from Pune. His name is Parth Laghate. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which premiered in 2014. The show also starred Niti Taylor, Ayaz Ahmed, Charlie Chauhan, Krissan Barretto, Utkarsh Gupta, Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Karan Jotwani, Kishwer Merchant, Rushad Rana, and Mehul Nisar, among others.

Parth began his acting career with appearances in shows like Savdhaan India, Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He later featured in popular series such as Gumrah: End of Innocence and Best Friends Forever?.

Parth also starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu alongside Erica Fernandez in the lead.

Parth starred in Bollywood movies, including Hamare Baarah and Ghudchadi.

About CID

CID originally premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on January 21, 1998. The iconic crime drama features Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet, Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya, and Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe. After a successful 20-year run, the show went off the air in October 2018.

Now, after six years, CID has made a much-anticipated comeback. The series continues to air on television and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV. For fans looking to revisit classic episodes, CID is also available on Netflix.