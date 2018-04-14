Well-known Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was shot at by some unidentified miscreants in Sector 91 in Mohali Saturday, April 14. The singer and his friend were reportedly attacked around 1.30 am.

The duo is said to have sustained some injuries and is admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, a city in the north Indian state of Punjab. The singer and his friend are out of danger and an investigation into the incident has now been launched, police told ANI.

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma admitted to hospital after being shot at by some unidentified miscreants at 1:30 am today in Sector 91, Mohali. Police investigation underway #Punjab — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

Who is Parmish Verma?

The 31-year-old is famous in the region for his peppy numbers. Born in Patiala July 3, Verma shot to fame with the song "Gaal ni kadni." The song became an overnight hit and has until now been viewed over 118 million times on YouTube. His latest song Shada released March 18 has also turned out to be extremely popular, with over 27 million views on the video-sharing platform. Verma has also acted in the movie Rocky Mental

While the people who attacked the singer haven't been identified yet, a man, who goes by the name Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, has said that he was the one who shot at Verma. He made the claim through a Facebook post, in which he has also put up his image with a pistol along with an image of Verma that has been crossed out.

"Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya. (I, Dilpreet Singh Dahan, would like to tell everyone that I was the one who shot at Parmish Verma today.)

Until now, the post has received 1.6K likes and has been shared 747 times.