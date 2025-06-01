It was a star-studded evening at the grand finale of Miss World 2025. The global stage celebrating beauty, purpose, and grace crowned its newest queen, Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, during a glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad, India.

The reigning Miss World crowned her, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was named the first runner-up.

For the ceremony, Chuangsri wore a stunning white gown adorned with opal-like floral details. "The shimmering white fabric and delicate opal-like florals reflect women who choose hope over fear," Opal shared on Instagram.

She further added, "The soft flare mirrors the ripple effect of compassion—how one heart can awaken many. Swarovski crystals sparkle like the inner light that guides us through darkness."

Where did India stand?

India's representative, Nandini Gupta, did not make it to the Top 8 finalists. The last Indian to win the Miss World crown was Manushi Chhillar in 2017. Before her, five other Indians have earned the title: Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra.

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Born on September 20, 2003, in Phuket, Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri was raised in a family of hoteliers, instilling in her the values of hospitality and service. Fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, she developed strong communication skills during her education at Kajonkietsuksa and Triam Udom Suksa schools.

A personal health challenge led her to launch "Opal For HER," a campaign aimed at empowering women through education, awareness, and access to healthcare.

Her advocacy earned her the "Voice for Change – Silver" award at Miss Universe 2024, cementing her image as a queen with purpose.