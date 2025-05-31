'Blessed with two miracles': Bigg Boss OTT Fame and singer Millind Gaba Welcomes Twins With Wife Pria Beniwal

Congratulations are in order for renowned Punjabi singer Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal, who have been blessed with twins.The couple welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl on Friday and shared the joyful news with fans through a heartwarming post on social media.

Millind shared a joint Instagram post with Pria, revealing the arrival of their twins. The post featured an adorable illustration of a smiling baby girl and boy dressed in pink and blue, with the caption, "Gaba ki story mein twist nahin, twins hai." (It is not a twist, it's twins..)

The accompanying note read: "Apne liye kabhi kuch nahi maanga tujhse, ab apne liye aur kya hi maang lunga. We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di."("I never asked You for anything for myself, and now, what more could I possibly ask? We are blessed with two miracles. Jai Mata Di.")

The comment section was quickly flooded with love and congratulations from fans.

One user wrote, "Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful twins! May God bless your little ones with health and happiness. Wishing the lovely mom a smooth recovery, and may your life be filled with even more miracles!" Another added, "Huge congratulations! Their mom is truly a supermom—what a blessing."

Several celebrities also extended their wishes.

Tulsi Kumar commented, "Huge congratulations."

RJ Kisnaa wrote, "Do baar badhaai.."

Bharti Singh joined in with, "Congratulations.."

Back in February, Millind and Pria announced their pregnancy with a sweet Instagram video. In the clip, Millind enters a car where Pria is already seated. She gestures toward the empty backseat, and Millind smiles as he reveals a baby car seat.

For those unfamiliar, 34-year-old Millind Gaba is best known for hit tracks like 'Yaar Mod Do', 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'Teri Yaari', and 'She Don't Know'.