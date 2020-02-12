The deadly coronavirus, that claimed lives of over 1,000 people in China and infected more than 44,000 others, has finally been named.

The World Health Organisation coined the virus as 'COVID-19', on Tuesday, February 11, announced Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, announced at a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Geneva.

What does 'COVID-19' stand for?

The 'CO' stands for corona.

The 'VI' for the virus.

'D' stands for the disease.

What is the reason behind the name 'COVID-19'

The death toll from the virus in China rose to 1,113 with confirmed cases totalling to 44,000 Chinese health officials said on Wednesday, February 12. The confirmed cases abroad have gone up to 390.

"We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease, WHO Director-General said in Geneva.

"Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks, state-run People's Daily quoted Dr Tedros as saying. The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, in late December.