Professor Mariana Mazzucato has been selected by the UITP Global Public Transport Summit as the 2023 keynote speaker. Internationally recognised for her work on the dynamics of technological change, the role of the public sector in innovation, and the concept of value in economics, she is known for turning economic ideas into policy.

Mariana Mazzucato's reputation and knowledge has led to numerous high-level policy roles across the globe, and her ideas heard and read in numerous international outlets, on broadcast and in print. As the defining event in the world of urban mobility, the UITP Global Summit has an important agenda for the sector: and that requires the very best voices to drive that direction.

Held across four days (Barcelona, 4-7 June 2023), it is the gathering of the sector's most important names and faces, brought together to discuss how best to define the future of public transport. Bringing together over 300 speakers across 85 Congress sessions, almost 400 exhibitors across 40,000m2 of space, the UITP Global Summit for 2023 will be held under the theme "Bright Light of the City".

UITP has more than 1900 members in 100 countries and it is the only worldwide network to bring together all public transport stakeholders and all sustainable transport modes. UITP works to enhance quality of life and economic well-being by supporting and promoting sustainable transport in urban areas worldwide.

Who is Mariana Mazzucato?

Mariana Mazzucato is a conversation starter, whose advice to policymakers around the world on innovation-led inclusive and sustainable growth, has led her to become one of the most sought-after speakers across the globe. She is internationally respected for her extensive research and policy work, with her particular areas of interest being innovative-led growth, collective value financing, structural change, mission-oriented policy, purpose-driven corporate governance, and the public good to the common good.

As an educator, Professor Mazzucato, PhD teaches the Economics of Innovation and Public Value at the University College London, where she is the founding director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.

As an author, she has written four highly acclaimed books, The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths, The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy, and Mission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, the first published in 2013; the most recent The Big Con: How the Consulting Industry Weakens our Business, Infantilises our Governments and Warps our Economies, published just this year.

As an adviser, she brings her experience and insight to numerous high-level roles, including Chair of the World Health Organisation's Council on the Economics of Health for All, Co-Chair on the Council on Urban Initiatives, and the OECD High-Level Advisory Panel on Climate and Economic Resilience, to name just a few.