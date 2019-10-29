Twitter is buzzing with people's reaction to a viral email screenshot, which talks in length about how the European MP's were invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visit Kashmir. But the biggest questions are being raised on the identity of the woman behind the NGO that organised the trip.

Madi Sharma has been identified as the woman behind the invitation that is making the rounds of the internet. The screenshot of the email exchange was shared by the office of Chris Davies, Member of the European Parliament for North West England, who was a part of the EU delegation visiting Kashmir to see the situation on the ground. Davies couldn't be a part of the trip as the invitation was reportedly cancelled.

The EU office issued a clarification that the MPs were visiting India in a personal capacity and not as an official EU delegation. The same was mentioned in the email exchange note that was sent by Brussels-based British PIO Madi Sharma.

But who is Madi Sharma? Here's everything you need to know about the woman everyone is curious about.