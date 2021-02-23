Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has got its new commander in Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey who will be taking charge of XV Corps of the Indian Army after its former commander Lt Gen. B.S. Raju has been appointed as the new Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO). He was appointed as the first General Director of the Territorial Army. The officer has been awarded the Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vishist Seva Medal in addition to numerous other awards in his long 35-year career so far.

Lt. Gen. Pandey: A scholar soldier

Lt. General DP Pandey is a National Defence Academy alumnus and was commissioned from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985. Moreover, the General has completed the strategic leadership course from the National Defence College. The National Security Strategy course from the National War College, National Defence University, has also been completed by Lt. Gen. Pandey.

As he commanded the Rashtriya Rifles Sector and the Anti Insurgency Force in the Kashmir Valley, the officer is well versed in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism activities. Moreover, he is a qualified officer in Mountain Warfare courses and also commanded the battalion in the Siachen Glacier and Chushul Sector, which helped his elevation as the Commander of XV corps.

Before his current posting, he has held various prestigious staff appointments, including Director in Infantry Directorate and Director, Foreign Division in MI Directorate, IHQ of MoD Army, BGS (Ops) at HQ Western Command, Chandimandir and BGS at Chetak Corps, and Additional Director General of Public Information.