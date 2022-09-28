The Government has finally filled up the top military officer's spot, nine months after the tragic death of former CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. The Centre has appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who will be only the second military official in the country to hold the rank.

The Chief of Defence Staff is a Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and also serves as the primary military advisor to the Defence Minister. Lt Gen Chauhan will additionally serve as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.

The position of the Chief of Defence Staff was created to integrate the three services, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. General Bipin Rawat was the first to hold the post.

Who is Lt Gen Anil Chauhan?

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM has held several command, staff and important appointments in his career spanning nearly 40 years. Born on May 18, 1961, Lt Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He graduated from the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lt Gen Chauhan has also served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command and also served as a UN mission to Angola. He superannuated from the Indian Army on May 31, 2021. Despite his retirement, he continued to contribute his expertise in matters of national security and strategic matters.

Lt Gen Chauhan has received many felicitations for his illustrious service in the Army. He has received Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.