The tragic death of General Bipin Rawat, who was the first Chief of Defence Staff, left the Office of CDS vacant. While the process of appointing a new CDS is still underway, the government is likely to split the post of the Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which was previously held by Gen. Rawat.

The official word on the splitting of the two roles is yet to be made, sources in the defence and security establishment confirmed the development to The Print. Gen. Rawat, as the CDS, was also responsible for a lot of bureaucratic work as the Secretary DMA. Once the role is split, Secretary DMA will report to the Office of CDS.

"There is a thought process that the post of the CDS and the Secretary DMA could be split. The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), which is equivalent to a 'commander' rank, could be made the Secretary DMA and he will report to the CDS," a source in the defence and security establishment was quoted as saying.

Appointing the next CDS

It's been more than four months since the death of CDS Gen. Rawat, and his post has still been lying vacant. General MM Naravane took over as the Chairman, Chief of Staff Committee (COSC), following the death of Gen. Rawat and was also looking after the work being done by the CDS. But Gen. Naravane retired last month and in his place, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari, as senior most officer, is likely to take the post of Chairman COSC.

"The senior most among the service chiefs becomes the Chairman, COSC. So the work is being done. As far as the DMA is concerned, the work load of the Department of Defence has increased, but this is temporary," a source said.