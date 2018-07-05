Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popular as Chance the Rapper, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley. He proposed to Corley on Fourth of July, July 4, in front of the family and friends.

On Wednesday, while celebrating the US Independence Day with family and friends, the 25-year-old rapper got down on his knee and popped the question to Corley. A video has been doing the round that shows Chance the Rapper going down on his knees while family and friends screaming in excitement.

The rapper asked Corley, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?" He later took to Twitter to say, "She said yes."

His brother Taylor Bennett took to Instagram to share the photo of Chance the Rapper with his fiancée Corley. "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys," he captioned the image.

Corley is the mother of Chance the Rapper's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett. The couple started dating in 2013 and in 2015 they welcomed their baby daughter.

For a brief period of time, they separated in 2016. Corley even filed court documents seeking custody of her daughter. In the documents, she stated that she wants to remain the sole caretaker of Kensli and also requested child support. She had demanded the rapper to pay the girl's birth, expenses incurred during pregnancy and delivery and her attorney fees.

However, in January 2017, she withdrew her case when she went back to the rapper. During the Grammy Awards that same year, he thanked his daughter and Corley. He even wrote an emotional tribute to Corley on her birthday on Instagram.

"From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I'm forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday," he wrote.