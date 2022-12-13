The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court, as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The collegium also Justice Sanjay Mishra, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, and Justice K Vinod Chandran, Judge of the Kerala High Court, as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Earlier Ministry of Law and Justice Department of Justice on December 6 appointed Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge of the HC of J&K and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Rabstan was appointed for the task by the President of India, as per the order copy dated December 6, 2022. The order comes a day before the incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey's retirement.

Who is Justice N. Kotiswar Singh?

Justice N Kotiswar Singh was born in 1963 in Imphal, Manipur. His father N. Ibotombi Singh was a former judge of the Gauhati High Court and the first advocate general of the State of Manipur.

On completion of his schooling from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science in 1983. Obtained his Degree in Law (L.L.B.) from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986. Enrolled as an Advocate in 1986. Attended the six months' "Commonwealth Young Lawyers' Course" under the University of London in 1992.

After a brief practice in the Supreme Court of India, shifted practice under the Gauhati High Court, the then common High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Also practiced in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati, and the Subordinate Courts in Manipur. Was the Standing Counsel for various Government Departments, the Government of Manipur, and public undertakings/institutions. Also appeared before a number of Commissions in Manipur constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Designated as a Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court on 31.03.2008. Served as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur from 03.11.2007 till elevation to the Bench.

Sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 17.10.2011 and as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on 07.11.2012. Appointed as a Judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation with effect from 23.03.2013. Appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur w.e.f 01.07.2017 till 08.02.2018, again from 23.02.2018 till 17.05.2018.

Participated in the World Congress on Justice for Children from 28-30 May 2018 at UNESCO, Paris. Was part of the 8(eight) High Court Justices team to attend the "Workshop on Counter-Terrorism Phase-II Training" at Washington DC and Orange County, California from 10-14 September 2018.

On transfer to Gauhati High Court, assumed charge as a Judge, Gauhati High Court on 11.10.2018. Presently, Executive Chairman of the Assam State Legal Services Authority and Central Authority member of the National Legal Services Authority, and a member of the Governing Body of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

Appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court w.e.f. 21.09.2020 to 09.01.2021 and from 09.05.2022 to 22.06.2022.