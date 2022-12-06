Justice Tashi Rabstan, the senior-most judge of the HC of J&K and Ladakh, was appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Justice Rabstan was appointed for the task by the President of India, as per the order copy dated December 6, 2022. The order comes a day before the incumbent Chief Justice Ali Mohammed Magrey's retirement.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from 08.12.2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," reads the notification issued Ministry of Law and Justice Department of Justice.

Who is Justice Tashi Rabstan?

Justice Tashi Rabstan was born in an agriculturist family of Varsudopa on April 10, 1963, in J&K. He did his graduation and LLB from the University of Jammu and enrolled as an Advocate in Bar Council of Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. He started practicing in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & various other High Courts on arbitrations, Constitution, service, election, civil and criminal matters.

Justice Rabstan has held several high-rank posts including Standing Counsel for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh from 1997 to 2005, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, and Central Government Counsel for Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Jammu Wing. He was also the panel counsel for Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi from 2008 till 2011.

Justice Rabstan was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification No. K.13021/01/2012-US.II dated 7th March 2013 and took an oath of office on 8th March 2013. He was appointed as permanent Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on in May 2014.