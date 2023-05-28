Justice S.V. Gangapurwala was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at the Tamil Nadu Rajbhavan.

The name of Justice Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium and President Droupadi Murmu had approved his appointment.

The Madras High Court did not have a Chief Justice since September 2022 when Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari retired from service on superannuation. In the past nine months, there were acting Chief Justices for the Madras High Court. Justice Duraiswamy served as the ACJ and on his retirement it was the turn of Justice T. Raja, and after he retired, Justice Vaidyanathan became the Acting Chief Justice.

Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra in 1962 and he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2010 and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in 2022.

He has played Lawn Tennis at the national level and represented Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University six times and also captained the university at the All India University tournament.

The newly sworn-in Madras High Court Chief Justice had also played Basketball at the Maharashtra state level.

(With inputs from IANS)