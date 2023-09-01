Who is Jaya Verma Sinha? Railway Board's first woman CEO & Chairperson in its 166-year history

The Central government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman Chairperson and CEO of the Indian Railways.

In a notification, the government said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Member Operations and Business Development) Railway Board to the post of Chairman and the CEO, Railway Board in Apex scale (pay level -17 as per 7th CPC) for a period with effect from the date of assumption on or after September 1, 2023 till the date of her superannuation and her re-employment on the post with effect from October 1, 2023 till December 31, 2024 on usual terms and conditions, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Sinha will supersede Anil Kumar Lahoti as the new Chairperson and CEO (Railway Board) and will assume office on September 1.

She is also the first woman Chairperson of the Railway Board.

Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.

Who is Jaya Verma Sinha?

Jaya Verma Sinha, an alumnus of Allahabad University, embarked on her journey with the Indian Railways in 1988 as an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer. With a dedicated career spanning 35 years, she has excelled in various roles encompassing operations, information technology, commercial, and vigilance.

Before assuming the position of CEO, she held the esteemed post of Additional Member of Traffic Transportation on the Railway Board. Additionally, she has contributed significantly as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway and as the Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division.

Notably, Jaya Verma Sinha broke barriers by becoming the first woman to assume the role of Principal Chief Operations Manager at South Eastern Railway, leaving a lasting mark on the Indian Railways' history.