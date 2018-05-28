Who Is Sung Kim? U.S. Diplomat Sent To North Korea To Negotiate Trump-Kim Summit

A and amp;nbsp;U.S. team arrived in North Korea on May 27 in order to prepare for the and amp;nbsp;proposed summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, which the president recently pulled out of. and amp;nbsp;Both the State Department and South Koreas Foreign Ministry confirmed the team of officials had met at Panmunjom, a village in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along the Korean border, in order to discuss a potentially historic meeting. and amp;nbsp;Sung Kim, a veteran diplomat, is the current U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, is leading the pre-summit negotiations on behalf of the Trump administration. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: Reuters, Getty Images, TwitterMusic Credit: Audioblocks Brilliant Horizons and amp;nbsp;