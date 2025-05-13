Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has once again landed in controversy. He recently faced massive backlash after sharing an Instagram post in which he referred to Pakistanis as "dear Pakistani brothers and sisters" and added "no hate." Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, many netizens criticised his comments, accusing him of prioritising his international fan base. His remark suggesting that the conflict is merely between the Indian and Pakistani military and the ISI further fueled outrage.

Although Ranveer deleted the Instagram post following the backlash, the damage had already been done.

Ranveer trolled for showing Osama Bin Laden, Hafiz Rauf photos on Piers Morgan's Show

Ranveer has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. During a panel discussion on the longstanding India-Pakistan conflict, he made remarks about terrorism and held up a poster of Osama Bin Laden, sparking massive outrage.

You Britishers will never lose an opportunity to divide India. You've smartly and categorically brought in controversial Indian Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia on your show and you better know why you did it https://t.co/31Tga0MJ1d pic.twitter.com/MBEOpv0hR0 — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) May 13, 2025

The panel also featured Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh. The discussion focused on geopolitical tensions, military responses, and media narratives.

"THIS is the narrative the world should know."



Ranveer Allahbadia holds up a picture of Osama Bin Laden during Piers Morgan's debate on the ceasefire with Pakistan.



Watch in full ?



? https://t.co/Qdt5aeDU8q@piersmorgan | @BeerBicepsGuy | @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/9l0XVWZkHy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2025

Speaking on the panel, Ranveer emphasised, "India has never been an aggressor in any of these situations. We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers, and leaders to the world, which is why our economy is eleven times the size of Pakistan's."

He then showed a photo of Osama Bin Laden and remarked, "He was found just 800 metres from a military base in Pakistan. This is the face the world associates with terrorism."

Bin Laden, the founder of Al-Qaeda, was killed by U.S. Navy SEALS in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

Ranveer Allahbadia's comeback era is here ??



pic.twitter.com/Sw3zW6RrRE — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) May 13, 2025

Ranveer also presented an image of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Hafiz Abdul Rauf, allegedly seen at the funeral of those killed in the Indian missile strikes during Operation Sindoor. "This is the face India recognises," he said. "He is a UN-designated terrorist being honoured by the Pakistan military. These narratives rarely come out from their side."

Ranveer Allahbadia’s PR team is clearly leaving no stone unturned to wash away his past sins. What credentials make him an expert on geopolitics?pic.twitter.com/FoPuNLEINp — Añj (@MsAnjaliB) May 13, 2025

Defending India's recent military actions, Ranveer stated, "India's strikes were targeted, limited, and retaliatory. We have never initiated aggression."

Piers Morgan also questioned Ranveer about his now-deleted post expressing solidarity with Pakistanis following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

Ranveer responded, "I deleted it because Pakistan violated the ceasefire shortly afterward, giving us yet another reason not to trust the state. Even when you try to start a dialogue, the response is always: 'Where's the proof?'"

Netizens slammed the makers for inviting him, and many questioned him about his knowledge and credibility

A user wrote, "'He is trying very hard to make up for the damage already done.."

Another user commented, "Who invited him to that show? What are his credentials for speaking on geopolitical issues? How much was paid for that seat at the table?".

The third one said, "Beer biceps for a discussion like this is just diabolical."

The fourth one said, "Bringing in BeerBiceps as some kind of a representative for India was a new low for Piers Morgan, which is saying something. He has no qualification to be speaking about geopolitics, and there is no good reason for having him on."