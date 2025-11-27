Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora has once again grabbed headlines, not for her professional life but for her personal life. The actor, who was previously dating Arjun Kapoor, has now reportedly found love again. The 52-year-old star is allegedly dating 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, as per several media reports.

The rumours of Malaika and Harsh dating began after the duo were seen at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert on October 29. They were spotted dancing and interacting during the show and later left the venue together, which immediately led to speculation about a new relationship.

Malaika Arora's stylish appearance at the concert also went viral. She was seen enjoying the performance in a white tank top and blue shorts, and fans quickly noticed the man next to her. The two were seen interacting multiple times, and videos of them exiting together added to the ongoing buzz.

Recently, on Wednesday night, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with the same guy, and netizens recalled that he is the same man Malaika was with during the concert—Harsh Mehta.

The alleged couple dodged the paps and didn't walk together. In fact, Malaika was seen walking ahead while Harsh was exactly behind her, but a few steps away. Harsh tried to hide his face and identity by wearing a mask and a cap.

Despite walking separately and avoiding the media, they reunited at the parking area, where Malaika was the first one to sit in her car. Moments later, Harsh was also seen entering her car, which added fuel to their ongoing dating rumors.

Airport look!

Malaika was dressed in black-hued jogger pants with a matching jacket. She held her duffel bag and walked in the front while exiting the terminal. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started speculating that something was brewing between the two. Many trolled her without confirming whether she is dating or just friends with Harsh, and several even age-shamed her.

Neither Malaika Arora nor Harsh Mehta has commented on the dating rumours so far.

Is Malaika Arora starting a new chapter after her breakup?

Malaika Arora reportedly parted ways with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2024 after dating since 2018. The two were often seen together at events and holidays but remained private about their split. Before that, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan, and continue to co-parent despite their divorce.