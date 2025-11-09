Malaika Arora trolled for 'vulgar' dance moves in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music video Chillgum

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, the 'Chaiya Chaiya' girl, made the nation talk about her moves as she danced atop a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dil Se. Ever since, she has been garnering headlines for her dance moves and has featured in several hit item songs, namely Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and more recently Thamma for Posin Baby with Rashmika Mandanna. Known for her hourglass figure and sensuous moves, Malaika Arora never fails to impress her fans with new dance steps.

However, much to everyone's surprise, Malaika Arora has disappointed almost everyone on social media with her new song in singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new music video Chillgum from his latest album 51 Glorious Days. The full song dropped on Saturday evening, and since then, netizens have been bashing Malaika left, right, and centre for her expressions and shoddy dance moves.

Malaika Arora bold moves In Honey Singh 'Chilgam' fail to impress

In the song, Malaika is seen wearing a thigh-high slit outfit, flaunting her legs, and even twerking in several places with her tongue out. Her erotic expressions didn't go down well, and netizens have dubbed her moves as 'vulgar'.

Some users commented that the moves were neither sexy nor attractive, but desperate and cringe. Many even pointed out that since Malaika is over 50 and has a son, it doesn't suit her.

Needless to say, Malaika Arora, who usually holds her age in her grip, has this time failed to create a stir on the internet.

Let's take a look at some of the comments:

A user commented, "It's because she can't do it properly, and that's why it seems vulgar. Same thing happened with Tripti in Mere Mehboob song. First, these choreographers come up with the most sleazy, in-your-face sexual/vulgar moves, and then if an actress can't pull it off (because let's be real, not everyone can dance great), they get shamed online."

Another comment read, "The problem is that it isn't even sexy or attractive. It's just vulgar. You can mostly get away with frisky behaviour and performances if you know how to make it actually look good. Just take a look at old projects Malaika was in compared to this one."

Amidst all this criticism, actress Mahhi Vij has come out in support of Malaika. Commenting on the music video's teaser, she called Malaika the "Hottest Woman, Seeti."

Currently, neither Honey Singh nor Malaika Arora have commented on the controversy.