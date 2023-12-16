Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, the 'Chaiya Chaiya' girl, made the nation talk about her moves as she danced atop a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Dil Se.

Malaika never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fitness and often gets papped going for her yoga and Pilates classes. At 50, she is one of the fittest B-town stars we have in the industry. The style icon is currently judging the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, the actor is an ace dancer and often takes the internet by storm whenever her videos from her performances go viral.

Malaika Arora grooves to Munni Badnam Hui, Chaiya Chaiya, leaves netizens berserk

Recently, Malaika Arora was seen grooving to her songs Munni Badnaam and Chaiya Chaiya, among others.

Malaika oozed oomph in shimmery silver outfits as she grooved to the hook steps of her famous song. The audience went berserk seeing Malaika's dance moves.

Several videos of Malaika have gone viral, which show her dancing effortlessly.

A section of netizens praised her, while others were of the view that she could have opted for better outfits.

After her enthralling performance, while exiting the venue, Arjun Kapoor was seen waiting for her. Dressed in a crop white beige shirt and standing beside Arjun, she was seen clicking selfies with fans.

The video for the same has stormed the internet.

Arjun Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur attended the latest season of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Arjun who is dating Malaika Arora, spoke about his relationship and also revealed when he will get married.

On marrying Malaika

Arjun Kapoor said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing."

The actor added, "Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very happy where I am, and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable, happy space."

When asked about the next step in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

Addressing trolls he said, "There's no person that's not being affected, it's about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention. Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over five years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.