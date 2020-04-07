All celebrities have had their fair share of conflicts and controversies. That's what makes them human. Sometimes the controversies lead to fallouts and sometimes they get brushed under the rug. Often the smallest things can lead to the most unlikely conflicts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had some fights in her career like the one with Bipasha Basu. But, she once had a face-off with Dia Mirza which left the latter stunned by her behaviour. Dia Mirza once spoke about it in an interview.

When Kareena Kapoor lost her temper at Dia Mirza

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most iconic Bollywood actresses of her time, but she has had her diva moments too. In one incident, she had lost her cool at Dia Mirza at an event they were attending together. Dia Mirza was taken aback by her actions, confused as to why she was being addressed in that way.

At the Sahara show in Lucknow many years ago, Kareena Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza were attending it together. The issue that started the whole fiasco, was over costumes. While the event required the actresses to wear cotton salwar-kameezes with the national flag, Kareena insisted that they should wear Ghagras because she had got one made for herself with heavy jewellery.

The matter upset Namrata Shirodkar who was not liking the fact that Kareena wasn't abiding by the rules. Dia intervened by saying that Namrata should take her outfit and go out so that both of them could sort it out privately. This ticked Kareena off who blasted Dia Mirza, in Dia's words, "Suddenly, something struck Kareena. She started screaming at me at the top of her voice, 'Who the h*** are you? Who are you to advise Namrata?' I was flabbergasted and very upset. I left the room, without retorting."

Half-an-hour later, Kareena spoke to Dia as if nothing happened, immediately moving on but she did approach Dia later to clarify. Dia said she had concluded that Kareena was someone who loses her temper and doesn't realise when she's being irrational, unfair and loud. Even though Dia believes Kareena's actions that day was unjustified, she says that Kareena is a sweet person and that this was a non-issue.