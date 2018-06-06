Pakistani journalist Gul Bukhari, who was abducted in Lahore on Tuesday night (June 5) returned home safely early on Wednesday morning (June 6).

Her family and friends have confirmed that Bukhari has returned and is doing well.

"She is back and she is fine" Reuters quoted Ali Nadir, Bukhari's husband as saying. However, he has refused to divulge further information.

"Can confirm @gulbukhari has been safely returned home. Cannot give anything further at this time, appreciate your understanding. Thank you everyone," tweeted AFP editor Issam Ahmed.

Who is Gul Bukhari?

Bukhari is a journalist and an activist who has worked in both broadcast and print for various media groups in Pakistan

The journalist, who is a Pakistani-British national, is also a human rights worker and freelance columnist

Bukhari is presently a contributing Op-Ed writer at The Nation

However, Bukhari is most famous for being a stark critic of the military in Pakistan. Besides criticising the military, the scribe has also accused the military of meddling in politics

Of late, she has been quiet vocal about Pakistan's military on social media platforms in the run-up to the general election, which is slated to take place on July 25

She is also set to appear as an analyst on Waqt TV show '2vs2', said a Pakistani news outlet

Reports have said that the scribe was on her way to the Waqt TV station, when a group of unknown people in pick-up trucks stopped her vehicle on Sherpao Bridge in Lahore's Cantonment area. While a few men in plain clothes dragged her way, other men in "army uniforms" stood guard.

"They put a black mask on her face and took her," Muhammad Gulsher, who is a producer on the Waqt news programme, told Reuters while adding that the information was based on the eye-witness account of Bukhari's driver.

Journalists and politicos had taken to Twitter to condemn Bukhari's disappearance.

Gul Bukhari, social media activist of considerable profile and analyst on Waqt News, was picked up after her driver was beaten. If true, this would be a most audacious attempt to silence a known critic. Is this Pakistan or Kim’s North Korea or Sisi’s Egypt? — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 5, 2018

Extremely disturbing, worrisome news of @gulbukhari abduction. This is just cruel & worst kind of oppression. Sad day. #BringBackGulBukhari — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 5, 2018