Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his pre-birthday bash on Thursday with media, fans, and close friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He cut his birthday cake and even shared it with those present. Following the celebration, he attended a press conference, where he spoke about his upcoming films and his recent interactions with Salman and Shah Rukh.

However, the event's highlight was Aamir publicly acknowledging his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been together for 18 months.

Aamir Khan on his relationship with Gauri Spratt

Speaking at a press meet in Mumbai, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media and shared why he decided to go public with their relationship. "We are committed now and feel secure enough to share it with you all. Plus, this way, I won't have to hide anything. If I go for coffee with her tomorrow, you guys can join us too," he joked.

Aamir revealed that he and Gauri had first met 25 years ago but lost touch. They reconnected two years ago and gradually developed a relationship. "I was looking for someone who brings me peace, and there she was," he said. "She happened to be in Mumbai, and we met accidentally. We kept in touch, and it all happened organically."

Who Is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in the city. She studied at Blue Mountain School and later pursued a fashion course—FDA Styling & Photography—at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. Currently, she runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai and has a six-year-old child.

At the press meet, Gauri also shared that she is now working with Aamir Khan's production house.

On Marriage Plans

When asked about marriage, Aamir laughed and said, "We are fully committed, but I have been married twice. At 60, shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi. But let's see."

Gauri has met Aamir's Family and Close Friends

Aamir has introduced Gauri to his children, family, and close friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. On March 12, both actors visited Aamir's house to meet her.

Speaking about how he managed to keep his relationship private for 18 months, Aamir quipped, "Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho" (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys tend to miss things).

60th Birthday Plans

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday today, he shared that he has planned a family dinner, where Gauri Spratt will also be joining him.