After the success of the Heermanadi, popular actor Taha Shah has now turned into a fashion model. The actor turned showstopper for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the India Couture Week. India Couture Week was held on Wednesday at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

The runway was lit up with models walking the ramp in ethnic traditional wear as they celebrated the designer duo's younger brands, Asal and Mard.

Along with actor Taha Shah Badussha, actor Wamiqa Gabbi was also seen walking the ramp.

'Who does reserve walk on ramp?': Taha Shah exudes royalty as he walks the runway with Wamiqa Gabbi at ICW [reactions]

Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her jokes, and musician duo Akshay and IP added their melody as the model graced the runway. Taha and Wamiqa looked stunning in exquisite outfits.

Wamiqa looked breathtakingly beautiful in an ivory trail lehenga with resham embroidery and ivory silk threads beautified with pearls and crystals. Taha wore a long silk tissue kurta sparkling with crystal-encrusted flying birds. Wamiqa wore a red lehenga with gota work and Taha went shirtless with a draped stole with zardozi embroidery and brocade pants while closing the show.

The runway showed extravagant silhouettes, a play of colours, and each statement piece with intricate embroidered details. Apart from the breathtaking looks. The collection has taken Indian wedding couture to the next level, merging modern elegance without compromising on rich culture.

speaking about the walk and the event Badussha said, "It's an honour for me. It's like a dream. I will always be grateful...Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair."

Noted personalities from fashion and Bollywood were present at the show. Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, who shares a close bond with the designers, enjoyed watching the show from the front row.

Influencers like Kusha Kapila and Komal Pandey were also there.

Netizens weren't impressed with Taha's walk and accent.

A user said, "Cringe".

Another mentioned, "Who does reverse walk...while walking on the ramp."

The third one said, "Worst walk ever.."