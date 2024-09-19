The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Jordan as the first country in the world to eliminate leprosy. This historic announcement was made on September 19, marking a momentous milestone in the fight against this age-old disease.The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, lauded Jordan's achievement, stating, "WHO congratulates Jordan on this impressive milestone." He further added, "Leprosy has afflicted humanity for millennia, but country-by-country we are stopping transmission and freeing individuals, families, and communities from its suffering and stigma."

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae. It primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, mucosal surfaces of the upper respiratory tract, and eyes. The disease is transmitted via droplets from the nose and mouth during close and frequent contact with untreated cases. Despite its debilitating effects, leprosy is curable with multidrug therapy (MDT), and early diagnosis and treatment can prevent disability. The WHO's declaration came after an independent team was commissioned to assess the situation in Jordan, following the Ministry of Health's interest in verifying the elimination of leprosy.

The WHO attributed Jordan's success in eliminating leprosy to "strong political commitment and effective public health strategies". This achievement is a testament to the power of concerted efforts and strategic planning in combating public health challenges. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, who heads WHO's Global Leprosy Programme, hailed Jordan's accomplishment as a historic milestone in public health and a huge success for efforts to eliminate leprosy globally. She emphasized that the fight against leprosy is more than just a battle against a disease; it's also a fight against stigma and psychological and socio-economic harm.

Despite this significant achievement, the battle against leprosy is far from over. The neglected tropical disease (NTD) continues to occur in more than 120 countries. More than 200,000 new cases are reported every year, according to the WHO. Countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia reported more than 10,000 new cases of leprosy as per 2019 data. Additionally, about 13 other countries, including Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and the United Republic of Tanzania, each reported 1000-10,000 new cases.

Historically, the fight against leprosy has been a long and arduous one. The disease, which has been present for millennia, has been a source of fear and stigma due to its disfiguring effects and lack of effective treatment. However, the development of multidrug therapy in the 1980s marked a turning point in the battle against leprosy. The therapy, which is provided free of charge by the WHO, has cured millions of people and significantly reduced the global prevalence of the disease.

As the world continues to grapple with various health crises, Jordan's success story provides a blueprint for tackling other neglected tropical diseases and achieving global health equity. This accomplishment is not just a victory for Jordan, but a triumph for global public health, setting a precedent for other nations to follow in their fight against leprosy and other similar diseases.