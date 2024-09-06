The Democratic Republic of Congo, grappling with a severe health crisis, has received its first batch of 99,100 doses of mpox vaccines. The delivery, which took place on September 6, 2024, marks a significant step in the country's fight against the disease that has been wreaking havoc, particularly in the most affected provinces such as South Kivu and Equateur.

The Congolese Health Minister, Roger Kamba, announced the arrival of the vaccines at Kinshasa's N'djili Airport. He assured that the government is committed to containing the virus as quickly as possible. In total, that will make 200,000 doses on Saturday. Today, we received 99,100 doses, and the rest (will be received) on Saturday, Kamba stated.

The initial batch of vaccines is primarily intended for adults, as confirmed by the Health Minister. The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the vaccination campaign in the most affected provinces. However, the exact date for the launch of the vaccination drive has not been specified yet.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a statement released on Wednesday, revealed that the Congolese Health Ministry plans to commence the rollout of the vaccines over the weekend. The WHO, however, cautioned that vaccines alone would not suffice to halt the epidemics. It urged stakeholders to bolster surveillance, risk communication, community engagement, clinical and home care, and coordination among stakeholders.

Congo, which declared a national mpox epidemic at the end of 2022, has reported more than 18,000 suspected cases, including 629 deaths, since the beginning of 2024. Alarmingly, four out of five deaths have been children, as per a statement released by Unicef last Sunday.

The WHO declared mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of international concern in mid-August. The declaration came in the wake of warnings about the potential for increased transmission of the disease globally. This move followed the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's declaration of the ongoing mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of continental security.

The mpox virus, which causes a rash that can resemble pimples or blisters on various parts of the body, has been detected in 13 African countries and several other countries outside Africa. The severity of the illness can vary, with many people recovering spontaneously. However, the disease can be particularly severe in those with immunocompromising conditions.

The global spread of the virus has been facilitated by the ease and rapidity of modern-day international travel. The situation is reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, which demonstrated how novel infectious diseases can be introduced from international locations.

The mpox virus spreads mainly through close contact with an infected person. Some people may have one or a few skin lesions, while others may have hundreds or more. These can appear anywhere on the body. Some people also experience painful swelling of their rectum or pain and difficulty when peeing or swallowing.