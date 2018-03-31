The father-in-law of Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton was held by the French police earlier this week as he was charged with raping a minor in 1998 or 1999.

According to The Telegraph, David Matthews, 74, was questioned by police Tuesday, March 27, and later formally investigated by a magistrate over the "rape of a minor by a person in authority."

According to French laws, preliminary charges against him can be dropped anytime with insufficient evidence.

The alleged rape charge against Matthews is said to have filed in 2017, which was "strenuously denied" by him.

The 74-year-old was released from the custody but will be remained under judicial control. Also, he was not restricted to his "freedom of movement."

A Paris judicial official told the Telegraph: "I confirm that David M was placed in police custody on 27 March at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors.

"Following his arrest, the Paris public prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate. He was placed under judicial supervision by the investigating judge. The investigation alleges that the crimes were committed in 1998 and 1999.

The official added: "The investigations will now continue as a judicial investigation and will be led by an investigating judge."

Matthews's spokesperson said, "David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation."

Who is David Matthews?