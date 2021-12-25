In a major reshuffle among the IPS top brass in Hyderabad, the state government on Friday transferred 30 IPS officers. Hyderabad now has a new Police Commissioner while the incumbent CP has been transferred as DG of Anti Corruption Bureau.

CV Anand, IPS, has been appointed the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner, replacing Anjani Kumar, IPS, who held the top post from March 2018. Kumar, a 1990 batch IPS officer, was recently promoted to the rank of Director General of Police and has filled the vacancy of DG ACB.

Who is CV Anand, IPS?

CV Anand is a 1991 batch IPS officer of erstwhile AP, now Telangana cadre. He is a familiar face in the city for having worked in the East and Central zones and even as the Commissioner of Cyberabad Police before it was split into two Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates. He held top posts for long tenures, including three years as DCP of central zone in Hyderabad city, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada City, for two years, and chief of traffic commissioner for Hyderabad city for three years.

For his excellence in service during the 2014 General Elections, the Election Commission of India awarded him National Award for Best Performance in Expenditure Monitoring in the country. He is also a recipient of President's Police medal for Gallantry for his committed action against Maoists in 2002.

In a rare move, CM Rao had appointed Anand as commissioner of civil supplies department, a post generally reserved for IAS officer rank. He held the post for two years before he went on central deputation.

Anand was instrumental in introducing IT-based urban policing systems, including CCTVs, E-Challan, Centralised signal management systems, Cordon & search operations, IT-based enforcement, use of latest Gadgets & Technologies and social media for citizen outreach, crime prevention and detection and SHE Teams, SHE shuttles, SHE Cabs, SHE Apps for Women Safety.

IPS reshuffle in Telangana, new postings

Here are the new postings of the officers as per Friday's order: