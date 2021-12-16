Amid a spike in selective killings of cops in the Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred 27 police officers including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary.

Not only SSPs, Superintendents of Police (SPs) Srinagar North and South were also transferred. Apart from SSP Srinagar, SSPs of Poonch, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Samba, and Rajouri districts have also been transferred.

Dr. Vinod Kumar, SSP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as SSP, Udhampur. Sargun Shukla, SSP, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Technical Services.

Abhishek Mahajan, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SP Samba. Sheema Nabi Qasba SSP Rajouri is transferred and posted as SP (Tech), CID Hqrs. Lakshya Sharma, SP (Tech), CID Hqrs, is transferred and posted as SP South, Srinagar. Mohita Sharma, IPS, SP North, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Ramban. Zahid Nasim Manhas, Commandant 1st Border Bn Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP CID Hqrs. J&K.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Samba, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-22nd Bn. Mohd Aslam, SSP CID Hqrs, is transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri. Mumtaz Ahmed, SSP, Doda, is transferred and posted as Commandant 1st Border Bn, Jammu. Rohit Baskotra, SP CID, SB Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Poonch.

Rakesh Balwal, the officer who brought Pulwama attackers to justice, is SSP Srinagar

Rakesh Balwal, IPS, who has been recently moved from Manipur cadre to AGMUT cadre (Union Territory of J&K) for three years in relaxation of the policy, has been appointed as SSP Srinagar.

Balwal was on deputation to the NIA for the last three and half years as Superintendent of Police. A leading investigator in most cases in J&K, Balwal headed the probe of the Pulwama attack and other terror funding cases in Kashmir Valley.

Rakesh Balwal was part of the NIA team that presented the 13,800-page chargesheet to the court on the Pulwama terror attack and everything in between, which led to multiple arrests.

Under the leadership of Balwal, NIA left no stone unturned in covering all aspects of the investigation, including the consultation with the US federal intelligence agency, FBI regarding the JeM's role in the Pulwama attack.

DC, SSP of Rajouri transferred after high voltage drama

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan and SSP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba have been transferred after November 27 high voltage drama.

On November 27 Deputy Commissioner Rajouri was denied entry inside the Police Station. The cavalcade of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri accompanied by other officers of the civil administration reached the gate of Police Station Rajouri but the cavalcade was not allowed to enter inside by the sentry on duty.

Vikas Kundal has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri. Rajesh Kumar Shavan, who was posted as DC Rajouri, has been posted as MD, JKPCC Ltd. Sheema Nabi Qasba IPS, SP Rajouri is transferred and posted as SP (Tech), CID Hqrs. Mohd Aslam, SSP CID Hqrs. is transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri.