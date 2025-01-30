WHO congratulates Guinea on eliminating human sleeping sickness

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has extended his congratulations to Guinea for successfully eliminating human African trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness. This neglected tropical disease has been a persistent health concern, particularly in Africa, and its eradication marks a significant achievement in the field of public health.

Human African trypanosomiasis is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of an infected tsetse fly. The disease manifests in symptoms such as fever, headaches, joint pain, and in its advanced stages, neurological symptoms like confusion, disrupted sleep patterns, and behavioural changes. The elimination of this disease in Guinea is a milestone, not just for the country, but for the entire world, as it is the first neglected tropical disease to be eradicated in the country.

The WHO Director-General took to social media platform X to express his congratulations, stating, "Congratulations, #Guinea, for eliminating human African trypanosomiasis or sleeping sickness." He further added, This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the health workers, communities, and the government, but also a beacon of hope for nations still battling neglected tropical diseases.

The disease, also known as sleeping sickness, is caused by two types of parasitic protozoans. Trypanosoma brucei gambiense, found in 24 countries in West and Central Africa, accounts for more than 92 per cent of cases. The other, Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, found in 13 countries in East and Southern Africa, accounts for the remaining 8 per cent of cases.

To combat sleeping sickness, public health officials have been working tirelessly to reduce the reservoirs of infection and cut down the presence of the tsetse fly. Screening of people at risk is also an essential task that helps identify patients earlier in the disease development. Early diagnosis can help avoid complicated and risky treatment procedures during the advanced stage and improve the cure prognosis.

Dr Oumar Diouhe, BAH, Guinea's Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, stated, "The elimination of sleeping sickness is the result of many years of effort by the Guinean government, its partners, and communities in the overall context of the national policy to combat all neglected tropical diseases."

Guinea now joins the list of seven other countries validated by the WHO for eliminating the gambiense form of human African trypanosomiasis. This includes Togo (2020), Benin (2021), Côte d'Ivoire (2021), Uganda (2022), Equatorial Guinea (2022), Ghana (2023) and Chad (2024). The rhodesiense form of the disease has been eliminated as a public health problem only in Rwanda in 2022.