He won hearts with his speech after receiving the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, however Chris Pratt is the talk of the town for his dating life. The Jurassic World actor was recently spotted on a fun picnic date with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Pratt and his wife Anna Faris announced their split last year. The ex-couple have a son together. While Faris has moved on from her relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy star and is currently dating 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett since last year.
Given his ex-wife has moved on, Pratt appears to be looking into getting back into the dating world and he was seen wooing Katherine. The actor was photographed spending his Sunday with the 28-year-old star daughter in Santa Barbara, TMZ reports.
The publication also revealed that Pratt was the perfect gentleman as he dropped by Katherine's home to pick her up for their date and eventually found a nice spot for their outdoor date. Judging by the pictures, the two were evidentially having a great time together. The duo dressed casually for their day out. They were seen sharing sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara on Father's Day.
This was the first Father's Day Pratt was celebrating following the divorce with Faris whereas Katherine couldn't spend the special occasion with Arnold because he was recovering from a open heart surgery.
Unlike her father Arnold, Katherine is not part of the film industry. Instead, the star-kid chose to become an interior designer and a lifestyle blogger.
Pratt's date came a day after he was presented with the MTV Movie & TV Award for his contribution to TV and movies over the years. Accepting the award, he decided to impart some rules to survive. He said, "Nine Rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner."
No. 1: Breathe. If you don't, you will suffocate.
No. 2: You have a soul. Be careful with it.
No. 3: Don't be a turd. If you are strong, be a protector. If you are smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that.
No. 4: When giving a dog medicine, put the medics in a little piece of hamburger and they won't even know they're eating medicine.
No. 5: It doesn't matter what it is. Earn it. A good deed. Reach out to someone in pain. Be of service. It feels good and it's good for your soul.
No. 6: God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do.
No. 7: If you have to poop at a party, but you're embarrassed because you're going to stink up the bathroom, just do what I do. Lock the door, sit down, get all of the pee out first. And then, once all the pee is done, poop, flush, boom! You minimize the amount of time that the poop's touching the air. Because if you poop first, it takes you longer to pee and then you're peeing on top of it, stirring up the poop particles, create a cloud, goes out, then everyone at the party will know that you pooped. Just trust me, it's science.
No. 8: Learn to pray. It's easy, and it is so good for your soul.
No. 9: Nobody is perfect. People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are, you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift, and like the freedom that we enjoy in this country that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget that. Don't take that for granted.