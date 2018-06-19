He won hearts with his speech after receiving the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, however Chris Pratt is the talk of the town for his dating life. The Jurassic World actor was recently spotted on a fun picnic date with Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and his wife Anna Faris announced their split last year. The ex-couple have a son together. While Faris has moved on from her relationship with the Guardians of the Galaxy star and is currently dating 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett since last year.

Given his ex-wife has moved on, Pratt appears to be looking into getting back into the dating world and he was seen wooing Katherine. The actor was photographed spending his Sunday with the 28-year-old star daughter in Santa Barbara, TMZ reports.

The publication also revealed that Pratt was the perfect gentleman as he dropped by Katherine's home to pick her up for their date and eventually found a nice spot for their outdoor date. Judging by the pictures, the two were evidentially having a great time together. The duo dressed casually for their day out. They were seen sharing sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara on Father's Day.

This was the first Father's Day Pratt was celebrating following the divorce with Faris whereas Katherine couldn't spend the special occasion with Arnold because he was recovering from a open heart surgery.

Unlike her father Arnold, Katherine is not part of the film industry. Instead, the star-kid chose to become an interior designer and a lifestyle blogger.

Pratt's date came a day after he was presented with the MTV Movie & TV Award for his contribution to TV and movies over the years. Accepting the award, he decided to impart some rules to survive. He said, "Nine Rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award Winner."