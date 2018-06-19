MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 took place over the weekend and aired in the US on Monday, June 18. The annual awards had an array of nominees who ruled the cinemas and TV screens.

Black Panther, who shattered several records at the box office, wiped out the MTV Movie Awards by winning three big categories – Best Movie, Best Villain and Best Hero. The Chadwick Boseman – Michael B Jordan starrer was nominated in seven categories.

On the TV front, Stranger Things rubbed shoulders with the Marvel movie as the Netflix show won Best Actor in a Show, Best Musical Moment and Show of the Year. Millie Bobby Brown, who couldn't be present for the event due to a leg injury, video called into the event and in her acceptance speech, spoke about bullying.

The teenage star was recently in the news after a slew of online bullies projected her as an anti-gay person in memes. This eventually led to the star to deactivate her Twitter account.

MTV Best Kiss winner of 2018 was Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) – Love, Simon while Best Fight was awarded to Wonder Woman.

Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt received the Generation Award and gave a moving speech whereas actress, writer and producer Lena Waithe was presented the Trailblazer Award at the award show. MTV Movie & TV Awards host this year Tiffany Haddish also received an award for comedic performance in Girls Trip.

Here's the complete MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 winners' list:

Best Movie: Black Panther

Best Show: Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Best Kiss: Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram), Love, Simon

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Stranger Things

Best On-Screen Team: It – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom), Riverdale

Best Fight: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians