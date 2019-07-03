Although India defeated Bangladesh to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals in England, the main attraction during the match was 87-year-old Charulata Patel.

The lady was seen cheering for the team from the stands giving competition to the youngsters beside her. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli even had a conversation with her after the match ended. Pictures and videos of her cheering for the team and with the team went viral on social media as cricket lovers from all over the world appreciated her enthusiasm and support for the national team.

She was given the tag of a special fan by ICC as they tweeted a picture of her with Rohit Sharma. They also tweeted appreciating her passion for the game and for Team India and also tweeted a video of her talking with Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan #CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bz7Sjgo7jh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

BCCI posted a video of her meeting with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Manoj Tiwary tweeted out images of her and Indian captain also thanked her for her love and support.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Stunning visuals at the #IndiaVsBangladesh match today. Captured this picture. It has to be the best picture of the entire tournament. Salute for her spirit nd energy @StarSportsIndia @ICC pic.twitter.com/ey0fSIi5h0 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 2, 2019

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to book a semi-final berth in the much awaited ICC Cricket World Cup clash at the Edgbaston cricket ground on July 2 with match-winning performances from Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma scored yet another century in the ongoing tournament. India won the toss and elected to bat first. After getting a good start from the openers India fumbled at the end of their innings as they were 20-30 runs short of what they were expected to put up as the target. While chasing, Bangladesh tried their level best but lost wickets in regular intervals which cost them the match.

Indiaarenow currently placed second on the points table with 13 points one point behind Australia. They will face Sri Lanka in their last match of the group stage at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds on July 6.